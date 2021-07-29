Triumph Bancorp’s (TBK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a $112.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $116.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.87.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

TBK opened at $74.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. Research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.