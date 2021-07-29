Truist Financial Co. (TFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on September 1st

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

NYSE TFC opened at $55.08 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

