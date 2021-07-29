Truist Financial Co. (TFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on September 1st

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.
NYSE TFC opened at $55.08 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.
In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
