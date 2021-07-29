Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RRR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 23,102.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 23,102 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,285,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,537 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

