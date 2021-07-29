Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shares of IBTX opened at $69.31 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $41.09 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

