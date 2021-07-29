Truist Securiti Comments on Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

