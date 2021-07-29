Truist Securiti Comments on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

SBCF opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,762,000 after buying an additional 218,999 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after buying an additional 415,206 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,401,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,807,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,157,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after buying an additional 38,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after buying an additional 46,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.