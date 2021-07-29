Truist Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Truist Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $167.90 target price on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.98.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $174.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.24. Medpace has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $2,759,977.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,799 shares of company stock valued at $46,473,731. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $46,440,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $46,379,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $33,157,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 98.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after buying an additional 188,906 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 231,736.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

