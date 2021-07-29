TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. TTEC reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at about $49,316,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,742,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.80. 6,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.71. TTEC has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $113.15.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

