TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.85. 847,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,971. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.64.
In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
