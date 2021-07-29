TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.85. 847,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,971. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

