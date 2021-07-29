Tucows (TC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$89.76 million for the quarter.

TSE:TC opened at C$98.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26. Tucows has a fifty-two week low of C$79.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$97.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 162.19.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tucows in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

