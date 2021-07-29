Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,416 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after buying an additional 578,156 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $48,958,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after buying an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5,474.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,149,000 after buying an additional 167,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

INSP opened at $178.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -83.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.89. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $97.19 and a one year high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.45.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

