Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.13% of Caleres as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Six Columns Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,049,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 785.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter worth $164,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,613. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

