Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.85.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

