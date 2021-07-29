Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 23,887 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

