Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.13 Million Position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $631,790.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,549 shares of company stock valued at $12,284,335.

COUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Coursera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Coursera stock opened at $37.79 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.28.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

