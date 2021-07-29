Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the June 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of TRKNY remained flat at $$1.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.59. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.40.

TÃ¼rk TelekomÃ¼nikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under TÃ¼rk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

