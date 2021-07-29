Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Short Interest Update

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the June 30th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TMPM stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80. Turmeric Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMPM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

