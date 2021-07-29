Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $46.80, but opened at $49.65. Turning Point Brands shares last traded at $51.12, with a volume of 2,072 shares traded.

The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPB. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 94.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after acquiring an additional 261,074 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 320,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 51.8% in the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 84,222 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $980.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.54.

About Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

