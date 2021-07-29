Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. Tyler Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.700-$6.800 EPS.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $495.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,195. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $498.78.

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.40.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

