Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Raised to $525.00 at JMP Securities

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $480.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TYL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.84.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $495.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $445.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.40 and a beta of 0.58. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $498.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.