U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for U.S. Silica for the second quarter of 2021 have been increasing over the past month. The company is likely to gain from its expansion actions in the Permian Basin. The Sandbox and EP Minerals buyouts are also expected to make significant contributions. The company’s focus on increasing footprint and product offerings in specialty end markets is also expected to boost its margins. It will also benefit from its cost-improvement projects. However, higher capital spending associated with expansion is impacting the company’s ability to generate free cash flows. It is also witnessing some headwinds in the Oil & Gas segment. Higher costs and empty railcar moves are affecting performance in the Oil & Gas segment. The company’s high debt level is another matter of concern.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLCA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut shares of U.S. Silica from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

SLCA opened at $9.96 on Monday. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 3.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 15,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 104,438 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,047 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

