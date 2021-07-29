UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 4,395.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth $33,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $182.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

