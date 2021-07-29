UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 24,639.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Arko were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at $2,936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arko alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ARKO. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46. Arko Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.