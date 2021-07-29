UBS Group AG Makes New Investment in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.99% of First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

RNEM stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.40. First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $40.07 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

