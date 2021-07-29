UBS Group AG Raises Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RUSHB opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.58. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 14.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

