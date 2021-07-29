UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 180.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRF. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 179.4% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $11.57 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1537 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.