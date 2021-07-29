UBS Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 210 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 223.11 ($2.91).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 175.80 ($2.30) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.21. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £29.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

