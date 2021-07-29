UBS Group Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $750.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $745.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.05.
Shares of LRCX stock opened at $635.00 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.69.
In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 139.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.