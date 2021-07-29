UBS Group Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $750.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $745.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.05.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $635.00 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 139.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

