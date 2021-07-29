UBS Group Reiterates “CHF 345” Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

UBS Group set a CHF 345 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 400 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on Rogers in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 359.62.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.