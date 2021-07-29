UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UFP Industries have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given solid second-quarter 2021 results. Its earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 41.9% and 13.9% as well as improved a notable 141.7% and 117.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. The company has been benefiting from solid U.S. residential market and greater demand for repair and remodeling activities. It is experiencing strong organic growth across the segments, and site-built and factory-built housing business units. Although falling lumber prices may create challenges in the Retail segment, benefits from its recent acquisitions of PalletOne and its subsidiary, Sunbelt Forest Products, as well as Spartanburg Forest Products will support growth.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $73.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90. UFP Industries has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,430,000 after acquiring an additional 98,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

