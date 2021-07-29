Ultra (UOS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.99 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001396 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $157.52 million and $1.99 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,888.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.81 or 0.01270550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00345400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00070103 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001151 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00017042 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002250 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

