UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UMBF opened at $92.48 on Thursday. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $30,038.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,545,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $65,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,066 shares of company stock valued at $779,299. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

