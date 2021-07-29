UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UMBF opened at $92.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $99.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $216,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,507,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,066 shares of company stock valued at $779,299 over the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UMBF. Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

