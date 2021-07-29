Umbrella Network Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $696,234.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 47.5% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

