Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 276.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,886 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,681 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $44,829,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 456.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,176,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 965,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,501,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

