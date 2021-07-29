UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

UNCRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, May 10th. Erste Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 16th.

UNCRY stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

