uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $27.46 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $78.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on QURE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

QURE opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $72,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,202.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $212,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,679.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

