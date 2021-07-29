United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UAHC opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03. United American Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.07.
United American Healthcare Company Profile
