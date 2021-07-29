United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UAHC opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03. United American Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

United American Healthcare Company Profile

United American Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of management and consulting services. It offers services to healthcare organization and administrative services related to employee welfare and health benefit plans. The company was founded in May 1985 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

