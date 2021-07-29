United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

Shares of United Insurance stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.43. 90 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $191.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.77. United Insurance has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $9.69.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $158.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. As a group, analysts expect that United Insurance will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

UIHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Insurance from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

