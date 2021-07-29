United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.98.

UDIRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $40.98 price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.77.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

