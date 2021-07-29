United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.09 ($49.52).

ETR UTDI opened at €35.40 ($41.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. United Internet has a 1-year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1-year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €34.42.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

