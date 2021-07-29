United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.09 ($49.52).

ETR UTDI opened at €35.40 ($41.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. United Internet has a 1-year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1-year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €34.42.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

