United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UMC. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.30.

NYSE UMC opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 69.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 15.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

