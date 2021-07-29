United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $325.89, but opened at $313.00. United Rentals shares last traded at $310.58, with a volume of 14,093 shares traded.

The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.62.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.11.

United Rentals Company Profile (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

