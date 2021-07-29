United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 3,848 shares.The stock last traded at $139.26 and had previously closed at $139.72.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.21. The stock has a market cap of $800.13 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.67 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.12%.

In other news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

