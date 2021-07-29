United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITED UTILITIES was created from the merger of North West Water and Norweb in November 1995. Its shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its principal activities are managing and operating the regulated electricity distribution, water and wastewater networks in north west England, a region with a population of around seven million. “

UUGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Utilities Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.49. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.2107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.44%.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

