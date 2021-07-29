UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lifted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total transaction of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $36,344,960 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $411.97. The stock had a trading volume of 58,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,910. The company has a market cap of $388.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $407.44.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

