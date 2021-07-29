Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.08.

Universal Health Services stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.97. The company had a trading volume of 525,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,417. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.41.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,828. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

