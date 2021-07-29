Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Short Interest Down 79.5% in July

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,200 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the June 30th total of 2,042,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS URPTF opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Uranium Participation has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48.

Get Uranium Participation alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Uranium Participation from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Uranium Participation from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.