Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $89.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.18. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.