Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC opened at $94.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $59.14 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.47.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

